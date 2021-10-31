Imaging Combat Exposure (ICE) Study
Welcome! We are a laboratory that is working on learning more about how pain is processed in the brain amongst individuals with varying health issues. Our team consists of researchers and clinicians at the San Francisco VA Medical Center/UCSF and we are dedicated to conducting research that will one day improve the lives of soldiers, Veterans, and civilians.
Eligibility
We are currently recruiting for the Imaging Combat Exposure (ICE) study. The ICE study is interested in looking at how pain is processed in the brain of individuals who have experienced trauma.
Why might you want to participate in this study? To help out other Veterans! Our studies are aiming to find information that will be useful in creating treatments that will impact Veterans who suffer from pain after being exposed to trauma.
To be eligible, you must meet all of the following conditions:
- Be a U.S. military Veteran
- Be 18 to 55 years old
- Be able to undergo MRI scans (no metal parts in body)
Meet at least ONE of the following:
- Have symptoms of PTSD for at least 3 months, OR
- Have symptoms of lower back pain for at least 6 months, OR
- No symptoms of PTSD or back pain
Getting Started
Potential candidates will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our research team to see if you are a potential match for the study. If you are found to be a match, the next step would be to participate in a clinical interview at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.
Participation
Attend Visit 1
- Clinical Assessment
- Pregnancy assessment (for females only)
- Pain threshold testing: a common procedure that measures the minimum temperature at which you consider temperature to be painful. This procedure is not damaging to your skin and does not typically cause extreme discomfort.
Attend Visit 2
- Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) task
- We will use an fMRI to take a picture of your brain. During the fMRI, you will be involved in a similar pain task as you will complete in Visit 1 (see above).
Compensation
Study participants will be compensated for their time and effort.
For more information and to participate
Contact us at 415-221-4810 ext. 2-4849. You may also speak with the Principal Investigator, Irina Strigo, Ph.D., by calling 415-221-4810, ext. 2-5138, or by e-mail at Irina.Strigo@va.gov.