Eligibility

We are currently recruiting for the Imaging Combat Exposure (ICE) study. The ICE study is interested in looking at how pain is processed in the brain of individuals who have experienced trauma.

Why might you want to participate in this study? To help out other Veterans! Our studies are aiming to find information that will be useful in creating treatments that will impact Veterans who suffer from pain after being exposed to trauma.

To be eligible, you must meet all of the following conditions:

Be a U.S. military Veteran

Be 18 to 55 years old

Be able to undergo MRI scans (no metal parts in body)

Meet at least ONE of the following:

Have symptoms of PTSD for at least 3 months, OR

Have symptoms of lower back pain for at least 6 months, OR

No symptoms of PTSD or back pain

Getting Started

Potential candidates will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our research team to see if you are a potential match for the study. If you are found to be a match, the next step would be to participate in a clinical interview at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

Participation

Attend Visit 1

Clinical Assessment

Pregnancy assessment (for females only)

Pain threshold testing: a common procedure that measures the minimum temperature at which you consider temperature to be painful. This procedure is not damaging to your skin and does not typically cause extreme discomfort.

Attend Visit 2

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) task

We will use an fMRI to take a picture of your brain. During the fMRI, you will be involved in a similar pain task as you will complete in Visit 1 (see above).

Compensation

Study participants will be compensated for their time and effort.

For more information and to participate

Contact us at 415-221-4810 ext. 2-4849. You may also speak with the Principal Investigator, Irina Strigo, Ph.D., by calling 415-221-4810, ext. 2-5138, or by e-mail at Irina.Strigo@va.gov.