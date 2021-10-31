Neuroimaging of Trauma (NeT) Study

Eligibility

Participants must be between 25 and 35 years old and:

Have experienced one or more traumatic event(s)

Meet other eligibility criteria

What’s Involved

We will ask you some questions over the phone, and if you are a potential match for the study, we will invite you to an interview conducted remotely with one of our clinicians to gather information about your background, psychological history, and current symptoms. If you further qualify, we will invite you for another remote visit which includes cognitive tests, medical screening, and some questionnaires about your health and sleep habits. You will also have an MRI of the brain in-person at the San Francisco VA.

Participation

All the study tests will take place over 3 separate days, two of those visits being conducted remotely and one of those visits being conducted in person. All study procedures are usually completed within one month or less.

Compensation

You will receive up to $175 in return for your time and effort for completing all study procedures.

If you are interested in participating, you can fill out our interest form using the link below or contact us

at 415-988-3005.

https://ucsf.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4YlJ6Mc34nXDfPT

Find out more information about the NeT study on our website!

https://stressandhealthresearch.ucsf.edu/net