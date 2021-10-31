Prolonged Exposure + Oxytocin Study for Veterans with PTSD

Eligibility

In order to be eligible to participate in this study, you must:

Be a U.S. military Veteran

Have had PTSD symptoms for at least 6 months

Have access to high speed internet and technology that can be used for video calls

Not be pregnant

Getting started

Potential candidates will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our study team to see if you are a potential match for the study. If found to be a match, the member of the study team will schedule a virtual study visit.



Participation

This study will consist of 13 visits over the course of 9-12 months. All study visits will be virtual; no in-person visits are required.



Compensation

If enrolled, study participants will be compensated up to $500 for their time.



For more information or to participate:

Email Jeff Nicol