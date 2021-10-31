Prolonged Exposure + Oxytocin Study for Veterans with PTSD
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the most common mental health disorder among treatment-seeking Veterans. Prolonged exposure therapy is one of the few treatments proven to be effective for those suffering from PTSD. Our study seeks to test the experimental drug oxytocin combined with prolonged exposure therapy to treat Veterans suffering from PTSD. This study will be fully virtual. Participants can be in the study from the comfort of their own home with no in-person visits required.
Eligibility
In order to be eligible to participate in this study, you must:
- Be a U.S. military Veteran
- Have had PTSD symptoms for at least 6 months
- Have access to high speed internet and technology that can be used for video calls
- Not be pregnant
Getting started
Potential candidates will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our study team to see if you are a potential match for the study. If found to be a match, the member of the study team will schedule a virtual study visit.
Participation
This study will consist of 13 visits over the course of 9-12 months. All study visits will be virtual; no in-person visits are required.
Compensation
If enrolled, study participants will be compensated up to $500 for their time.
For more information or to participate:
Email Jeff Nicol