Resolving Psychological Stress (REPS) Study

Eligibility:

We invite adults (ages 18-65) with PTSD who drink alcohol to participate in the study.

Study Timeline:

The study involves three visits to the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and 15 days of a training program based on a mobile device (i.e., iPod Touch, iPhone), which can be completed anywhere. There will be one eligibility screening session at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center to assess medical history, psychiatric symptoms as well as stress, thoughts and emotions.

For eligible participants, baseline assessments will then be completed at a second visit. Participants will complete the training sessions remotely over a period of no more than three weeks. During the 15 days when the participant is using the REPS application, we will ask them to engage in 20 minutes or less of activity on the mobile application per day. Following the training, participants will be asked to return to the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center for follow-up assessment. There will be an additional follow-up clinical assessment given one month after completion of the study, which can be completed either over the phone or in person.

Compensation:

You may receive up to $240 for your participation in the study. Compensation will bebroken down as follows:

$30 for completing the screening session

$50 for the baseline assessment (second session)

up to $30 for completing the 15 days of training and assessments at home, with an additional bonus of $30 if you complete all sessions, and $100 for the follow-up assessments.

Email – bandlab@ucsf.edu

Phone number – 415-221-4810 ext. 25164

If you are interested in this study please give us a call or email us with your: