Stay Quit Smoking App Study

Eligibility

The PTSD Research Program is looking for Veterans:

Ages 18-69.

Who have had symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Who have a smartphone.

Who want to quit smoking.

Getting Started

Potential candidates will be asked some questions over the phone, and if there is a potential match for the study, candidates will be invited to participate in a screening interview.

The Study

After completing the screening interview, participants will participate in 11 treatment visits, use a mobile smartphone app, and answer questions about themselves and the app. Participants will be compensated for up to $240 for participating.

For more information, please call principal investigator Ellen Herbst, MD, at 415-221-4810, ext. 2-3097 or 4-4926, or email her at ellen.herbst@va.gov; or contact Benjamin Dickter at benjamin.dickter@ucsf.edu.