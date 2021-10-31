Stress and Resilience Study

Eligibility

You may be eligible if you are a male or female Veteran between the ages of 20-50, have experienced a traumatic event, and meet other study criteria.

Participation

The study involves a 10-15 minute screening interview by telephone at your convenience. If you are eligible and agree to participate, we will invite you to come to the San Francisco VA Medical Center for 4 meetings, including a longer mental and physical health screening including blood testing, completion of questionnaires, and a computer learning task.

• Make 4 visits to the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

• Complete a computerized task involving a mild electrical pulse.

• Provide a blood sample prior to each task.

Compensation

Participants will receive up to $225 for their time.

415-221-4810, ext. 2-5116, starstudies@ncire.org