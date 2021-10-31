Study of Brain Aging in Vietnam War Veterans

If interested, study participants will be asked to:

Begin with a brief telephone screening interview with the study staff to see if you are eligible to participate.

If eligible, there will be a second telephone interview with our mental health clinician.

An in-person visit to our study clinic in your area

A 1-year follow-up telephone interview and clinic visit

TBI and PTSD are common injuries resulting from military service and combat. Medical attention typically focuses on the immediate treatment, not on the long-term consequences that affect soldiers and their families, such as memory and thinking problems. The results of this study will lead to greater efforts to develop treatment and prevention studies to help reduce the long-term effects of TBI and PTSD.

Eligibility

If you are a Vietnam War Veteran between the ages of 60 and 90 and live within 150 miles of one of these cities, you may be eligible to participate in this nationwide medical research study to help us find out how TBI and PTSD impact the brain.