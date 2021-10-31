Suvorexant: A Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist for Treating Sleep Disturbance in Posttraumatic Stress
We are inviting veterans with post-traumatic stress symptoms and sleep problems to take part in a study to test whether an FDA approved sleep medication, called Belsomra, improves sleep and PTSD symptoms in Veterans. Disturbed sleep is the most common symptom in people with posttraumatic stress symptoms. This study could improve sleep, stress, health, and lead to better quality of life. This study is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and conducted at the San Francisco VA. Study participation is completely voluntary and will not impact your access to VA benefits and services.
Eligibility
- In order to be eligible to participate in this study, you must:
- Be a U.S. military Veterans with posttraumatic stress symptoms
- Have trouble falling/staying asleep
Participation
- The study will last 16 weeks and involves:
- Phone call to see if this study is a fit
- Sleep and posttraumatic stress symptom assessment(s)
- Participate in video visits or phone calls from home
- Taking study medication
- Keeping track of your sleep
Getting started
Please sign up at the following link so that a member of our study team can reach out to see if you are a potential match for the study: Suvorexant Sleep Study
Compensation
You will receive up to $500 for your participation.
For more information
Email Vera Kulikov (vera.kulikov@va.gov)