Suvorexant: A Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist for Treating Sleep Disturbance in Posttraumatic Stress

Eligibility

In order to be eligible to participate in this study, you must:

Be a U.S. military Veterans with posttraumatic stress symptoms

Have trouble falling/staying asleep

Participation

The study will last 16 weeks and involves:

Phone call to see if this study is a fit

Sleep and posttraumatic stress symptom assessment(s)

Participate in video visits or phone calls from home

Taking study medication

Keeping track of your sleep

Getting started

Please sign up at the following link so that a member of our study team can reach out to see if you are a potential match for the study: Suvorexant Sleep Study

Compensation

You will receive up to $500 for your participation.

For more information

Email Vera Kulikov (vera.kulikov@va.gov)