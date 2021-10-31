Treatment of Insomnia in PTSD Study

Eligibility

The PTSD Research Program is looking for individuals:

Ages 18-65.

Who have experienced a traumatic event.

Are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Who are experiencing sleep disturbances.

Are taking a psychiatric medication.

And/or are in counseling.

The Study

Participants will have their sleep-wake activity monitored at home for a one-week period, followed by eight weeks of therapy with a trained clinician aimed at resolving problems falling and staying asleep, and improving the quality of sleep. At the end of eight weeks of therapy, sleep-wake activity will be monitored once more for one week. Participants are reimbursed for their time and efforts.

Getting Started

We will ask you some questions over the phone, and if you are a potential match for the study, we will invite you to participate in a clinical interview.

For more information, please call 415-418-4360/888-567-6337 or email us at:

sleepstudy@ncire.org.