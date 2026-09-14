Angela Morris

Ms. Morris currently serves as the Associate Director for Resources at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, IL. In this role, she oversees Patient Administrative Services, Nutrition and Food Services, Environmental Management Services, Veteran Transportation Services, Patient Information, and Veteran Canteen Services. During her tenure, she has served as Interim Deputy Executive Director at the Atlanta Health Care System (2025) and Interim Executive Director at the Hines VA Hospital (2026).

Ms. Morris started her VA career in 2008 as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Women’s Health Clinic at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. In 2012, she transitioned to an administrative track after being accepted in the Health System Management (HSM) trainee program within the former VISN 17 Office. Since then, she has served as the Telehealth and Rural Access Program Manager for the VA North Texas Healthcare System, Clinic Administrator for Southern Tier Community Based Outpatient Centers affiliated with the William S. Middleton VA Medical Center, Group Practice Manager at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Health System Specialist to the former VISN 12 Chief Medical Officer, and Executive Assistant to the former VISN 12 Network Director.

Ms. Morris received a Bachelor of Science from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master’s degree in both Public Health and Social Work from the University of Illinois- Chicago. She is a former VISN 12 Leadership Development Program (VLDP) graduate, certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) Class of 2020-2021 graduate. She is board certified in healthcare administration as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).