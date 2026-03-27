Anil Agarwal

Prior to joining SFVAHCS, Dr. Agarwal was the Chief of Medicine at VA Central California Health Care System in Fresno, California where he also served as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff for one year. Additionally, he is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at University of California, San Francisco and Academy Professor at Ohio State University.

Dr. Agarwal is a passionate clinician and educator. He is an internationally recognized expert in hypertension, dialysis, anemia, mineral bone disorders and vascular access. He has conducted over 50 clinical trials, developed protocols, and published results of studies. He is a frequently sought speaker nationally and internationally. He is past President of the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology and past Chair of the Interventional Nephrology Workgroup of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN). He served as ISN ambassador to many countries. He is an advisor to the South Asia Board, a member of the North America and Caribbean Board of the ISN, and is a member of its Fellowship Committee. He authored and edited the first textbook of Interventional Nephrology as well as both editions of NephSAP on Interventional Nephrology published by the American Society of Nephrology, amongst over 500 publications and presentations.

Dr. Agarwal serves as editor and reviewer for several medical journals. He chaired many committees and boards, including the Medical Advisory Board of the National Kidney Foundation serving Ohio and Island Peer Review Organization (Renal Network of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana). He was the Chair of Clinical Scholarship for Faculty Advancement, Mentorship, and Engagement (FAME) at Wexner Medical Center from 2014-2020. He is a graduate of the 2024 VA Health Care Leadership Program and a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.