Bonnie_S_Graham

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Graham served as Deputy Director for the Veterans Health Administration Office of Patient Centered Care and Cultural Transformation. In that role, she was responsible for Patient Centered Care national operations, strategy and roll-out of this new program to create innovative programs and tools focused on providing personalized, proactive, patient-driven health care.

Since joining VA in 2004, Ms. Graham has held progressively responsible leadership positions, including Associate Director at the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System, a three-hospital division academic medical center, and the leader of the VA Secretary’s T21 initiative of “Enhancing the Veteran Experience and Access to Healthcare.” Prior to her VA experience, Ms. Graham held several high-level executive positions in the private sector, including Vice President for Medical Group Operations at Lovelace Health Systems, Inc. in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Vice President for Medical Services at The Rehabilitation Center of Greater Waterbury in Waterbury, Connecticut; and Executive Director of the Center for Nutrition and Rehabilitation, P.C. in Norwalk, Connecticut.