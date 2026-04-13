Daniel Nicholas Nguyen, DDS

He received his B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of California, San Francisco. Outside of dentistry, Dr. Nguyen enjoys running, rock climbing, and exploring different restaurants in San Francisco. His favorite restaurant is Long Bridge Pizza Co. in the Dogpatch district of San Francisco.

Dr. Daniel Nguyen joined the San Francisco VA GPR program in July 2023 and Prosthodontics Residency Program in July of 2024.