Dr. Ahn serves as an Attending Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center.



Dr. Ahn’s clinical and research interests focus on TMJ arthroscopy, minimally invasive management of TMJ disorders, TMJ total joint replacement, and the integration of emerging technologies such as augmented reality and surgical navigation in craniomaxillofacial surgery. He is also involved in research exploring the disease mechanisms of TMJ pathology and developing innovative surgical approaches to improve patient outcomes.