Gloria Khoo DDS
Director, General Practice Residency | Staff Prosthodontist<br /><a href="https://www.va.gov/san-francisco-health-care/staff-profiles/gloria-khoo/">Bio</a>
VA San Francisco health care
Dr. Khoo graduated from UCSF and completed the General Practice Residency Program and UCSF/SFVA Prosthodontics Residency Program.
Dr. Khoo graduated from UCSF and completed the General Practice Residency Program and UCSF/SFVA Prosthodontics Residency Program.
She joined San Francisco VA Health Care System in 2017 and currently is the director of the GPR Residency Program.