With 13 years of experience at SFVA, Ms. Payne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in operations, underpinned by her background in data analysis, systems redesign, and workload capture. Her prior roles include Executive Administrator to the Director, Chief of Ambulatory Care Service, Health Systems Specialist in Ambulatory Care, and Executive Administrator to the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Ms. Payne began her federal service as a Presidential Management Fellow. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego. Before beginning her federal service, she gained experience in the engineering field, advancing through various leadership positions and ultimately serving as a systems engineering product lead.