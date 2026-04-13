Kevin Yang Chen, DMD

Dr. Kevin Chen was born in Ohio but has lived in many cities across the United States.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his undergraduate degrees in Chemistry and Asian Studies. He then moved up to Philadelphia to receive his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) at Temple University. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, exercising, and exploring places to eat new foods.

Dr. Kevin Chen joined the San Francisco VA Prosthodontics Residency Program in July of 2023.