Dr. Gupta is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with fellowship training in Sleep Surgery and Associate Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial...

Dr. Gupta is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with fellowship training in Sleep Surgery and Associate Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at UCSF.

His main clinical and research interest is in the comprehensive surgical management of patients with obstructive sleep apnea and temporomandibular joint disorders and practices broadly in full scope Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Gupta has co-developed a collaborative multi-disciplinary sleep management program at SFVA and now leads the surgical and dental components at VISN 21.