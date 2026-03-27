Dr. Mauro is a dermatologist who specializes in caring for patients with skin wounds and serves as the Chief of the Mission Bay Dermatology Laboratories for San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS). She is a Professor in Residence at the Department of Dermatology, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); a member of the Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program, UCSF; and a member of the UCSF/Mt Zion Cancer Center.

Dr. Mauro's research at SFVAHCS and UCSF looks at how the epidermal barrier (the skin's protective outer layer) is formed and maintained, particularly in aging skin. She earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in 1985 and completed a residency in dermatology at the University of California, Davis, where she served as chief resident. She completed additional research training in the physiology department of the University of Pennsylvania, with funding from the National Institutes of Health.