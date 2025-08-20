Dr. Tiffany Yuen graduated from the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Medical Microbiology.

She then completed her D.D.S. degree from the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry.

During her free time, she enjoys perusing local farmers markets, discovering new restaurants, baking, and hiking. While she does love traveling with her labubus, she also likes to stay in watching mystery movies.