Freedom 250: In remembrance of Vito Bertoldo

Later, the recognition he earned in San Francisco was forged in quiet patience, one handshake at a time. In the spirit of the nation’s 250th anniversary, his story reminds us that liberty is not only won on battlefield but sustained in the halls where we care for those who fought for it.



The 48 hours that earned a medal



In January 1945, during Germany’s Operation Nordwind, Master Sergeant Bertoldo’s battalion was overrun near Hatten, France. For more than 48 hours, without rest, he single-handedly defended two command posts against vastly superior forces.



He set up his machine gun in the street, fully exposed to 88mm fire, and held the line for nearly 12 hours. When tanks moved to within 75 yards, he strapped his gun to a table and fired through a window. One shell blasted him across the room, but he returned to his weapon. When enemy personnel carriers approached, he leaned out and faced more than 20 German soldiers.



He covered his comrades’ withdrawal, fought all night, then carried his gun to another command post and defended it through another day. When a tank fired point-blank into his position, knocking him down, he got back up and covered his unit’s final retreat with a rifle. He saved countless lives that day, and for his bravery, President Truman presented him the Medal of Honor on December 18, 1945.



The second mission: San Francisco VA



After his discharge in 1946, Bertoldo received a presidential appointment as a Veterans Administration representative. He transferred to San Francisco VA Health Care System in 1947, where he dedicated himself to helping disabled Veterans, unhoused Veterans, and finding employment for those who had served.



He knew that surviving the war was only the first battle. The next was building a life afterward.



The benefits he helped Veterans access



Bertoldo worked to connect Veterans with the very benefits that still serve them today:



Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) – Employment services for Veterans with service-connected disabilities, providing job training, education support, and career counseling to help them find meaningful work. Bertoldo personally assisted Veterans in this process.



Disability Compensation – Monthly, tax-free cash payments for Veterans with service-connected injuries.



Housing and Home Loan Benefits – VA home loans and adapted housing grants that help Veterans purchase homes or modify them for disabilities.



Homeless Veterans Support – Bertoldo worked directly with homeless Veterans, part of a VA mission that continues through community support programs.



The Legacy



Bertoldo died of cancer in 1966 at age 49 and is buried at Golden Gate National Cemetery. His son David served in Vietnam; his grandson served in the Gulf War.



As we commemorate 250 years of American freedom, remember the flag Bertoldo defended in France is the same flag under which he served his fellow Veterans in San Francisco. The Medal of Honor gleams in museum cases, but the lasting legacy is in the Veterans who found jobs, homes, and hope because he showed up to work every day.



That is the freedom we celebrate: not just the freedom to fight, but the freedom to heal.

Register for care today.