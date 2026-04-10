SFVAHCS Postgraduate Prosthodontics Program
The San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System (SFVAHCS) offers a full-time, comprehensive, 36-month postgraduate program in advanced prosthodontics, with a didactic contribution from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Postgraduate Prosthodontics Program. The SFVAHCS has been proudly training prosthodontic residents since the 1970s. The program accepts one resident each year. Each academic year begins on July 1st and ends on June 30th. A certificate is awarded upon successful completion of the residency program.
Program Overview
The clinical component of the program takes place on-site at the VA and includes:
- Fixed prosthodontics, including complex restorative and esthetic dentistry
- Implant prosthodontics
- Complete, partial, implant-assisted, and implant-supported removable prosthodontics
- Maxillofacial prosthodontics
- Dental surgery (pre-prosthetic surgery, extractions, hard and soft tissue augmentation, freehand and statically-guided implant surgery)
- Digital dentistry
- Dental photography
Residents will be treating our veteran population and gain insight into providing care for medically-complex patients in a hospital setting.
The SFVAHCS Dental Service is unique in that it houses numerous dental specialties (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontics, Endodontics, Oral Pathology, and--limited--Orthodontics). Prosthodontics residents therefore have the advantage of engaging in interdisciplinary treatment planning and collaboration to provide the best care possible for their patients.
Each resident is allotted their own laboratory bench and operatory with a dedicated dental assistant.
Contemporary technologies that residents can utilize include:
- 3Shape Trios 3 and Trios 5 intraoral scanners
- 3Shape F8 laboratory scanner
- Formlabs Form 3B 3D printers
- 3Shape digital denture design module for Ivotion dentures
- Exocad and exoplan softwares
Didactic course topics include, but are not limited to:
- Prosthodontic treatment planning
- Interdisciplinary treatment planning
- Advanced fixed and removable prosthodontics
- Implant surgery and prosthodontics
- Maxillofacial prosthodontics
- Dental biomaterials
- Fixed and removable prosthodontics literature review
- Implant dentistry literature review
- Digital dentistry
- Occlusion and management of TMD
Much of the didactic curriculum is provided through our educational partners at the UCSF Postgraduate Prosthodontics Program. The VA residents often travel to and from UCSF for these courses, which happen during the day and after clinic hours.
Patient care takes place at the VA on Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to Noon and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoons are dedicated for meetings, lectures, and interdisciplinary seminars at the VA. Didactic seminars take place in-person at UCSF on Fridays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Supplemental didactic seminars, hands-on workshops, literature reviews, and treatment planning sessions take place on-site at the VA during the day and after clinic hours.
The program is intended to be a minimal of an 8-hour day with additional studying and lab work beyond these times.
Mock written and oral board examinations are administered annually in conjunction with UCSF to prepare residents for board certification. All residents are strongly encouraged to challenge the American Board of Prosthodontics.
Participation in outside professional activities, including continuing education programs and dental society conferences (i.e. Pacific Coast Society for Prosthodontics (PCSP), American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), American Academy of Prosthetic Dentistry (AAPD), etc.) is encouraged and allowed at the discretion of the Program Director and Dental Service Chief.
Check out our residents’ work | See our residents in action | Take a virtual tour of our dental clinic
Applying to the program
Admission Requirements
Program applicants must:
1. Be a citizen of the United States of America
2. Hold a DDS or DMD degree from an accredited dental school in the United States of America
3. Pass the Integrated National Board Exam (INBDE) before matriculation into the program (if you are currently in dental school). Applicants that have graduated from dental school must pass and submit NBDE Parts 1 & 2 or INBDE by the application deadline.
Application Procedures
The application deadline is September 1st.
1. Submit your application via ADEA Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS) by the application deadline. You must include the following:
- Personal Essay
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)/Resume
- Official Dental School Transcript
- All other Undergraduate Transcripts (scanned and uploaded)
- Three PASS Evaluation Forms (PEFs)
- One Dean’s Institution Evaluation Form
- All required test scores
2. Register with the Postdoctoral Dental Matching Program (MATCH) to obtain a Match Code Number, which must be submitted through the PASS application.
3. Submit the following supplemental documentation at this link: DentalGPRProsthSubmissions. (If the link above does not work, then email the documents to vhasfcgprprosth@va.gov with the subject: Your Last Name-Prosth Documents New Submission [Ex: Smith-Prosth Documents New Submission])
- VA Form 10-2850D (PDF)
- Fill it out electronically. Save the form before you fill it out. Rename it as Your Last Name First Initial_VA Form 10-2850D (Ex: Smith J_VA Form 10-2850D)
- 2x2 headshot in business professional attire
4. You will be contacted if you are selected for an on-site interview.
Salary and benefits
- PGY-1 residents currently receive an annual salary of ~$92,000/year (subject to change), with increases for PGY-2 and PGY-3. Tuition to UCSF for didactics (~$17,640/year) is paid for by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Residents are eligible to receive medical, dental, and vision benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Residents receive eleven (11) federal holidays, ten (10) days of annual leave, ten (10) days of sick leave, and seven (7) days of professional leave. Leave is approved at the discretion of the Program Director.
- Residents receive professional liability coverage through the Department of Veterans Affairs for residency-related clinical activities for the duration of the program. Outside activities are not covered by this policy.
Current Residents
Jacob A. Burroughs, DMD | University of Kentucky
GPR Resident
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VA San Francisco health care
Attending Faculty
Chief, Dental Service | Staff Oral Surgeon
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VA San Francisco health care
Rishi Jay Gupta, DDS, MD, MBA, FACS
Section Chief, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery | VISN 21 Sleep Surgical and Dental Director| Staff Oral Surgeon
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VA San Francisco health care
Michael Jacobs, BS, DDS, MS, FACP
Site Director, Prosthodontic Residency Program | Staff Prosthodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Assistant Site Director, Prosthodontic Residency Program | Staff Prosthodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Faculty
VA San Francisco health care
Director, General Practice Residency | Staff Prosthodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Assistant Director, General Practice Residency | Dental Lab Director | Staff Prosthodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Stephen Connelly, DDS, MD, PhD, FACS
Oral Maxillofacial Resident Director | Staff Oral Surgeon
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VA San Francisco health care
Staff Periodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Staff Periodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Staff Endodontist
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VA San Francisco health care
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologist
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VA San Francisco health care
Contact Us
Ana Jesica D. Barreras, RDAEF, CDA
GPR & Prosthodontic Residency Program Admissions Coordinator
Oral Pathology|Oral Telemedicine Program Manager
H & P Course 208 Coordinator
Senior Clinical Expanded Function Assistant
San Francisco VA Health Care System (VISN 21/Station 662)
4150 Clement Street (160) Bldg. 200 1st Floor, Room 1D-007
San Francisco, California 94121
Email: AnaJesica.Barreras@va.gov
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