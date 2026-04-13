SFVAHCS Postgraduate Prosthodontics Program

The clinical component of the program takes place on-site at the VA and includes:

Fixed prosthodontics, including complex restorative and esthetic dentistry

Implant prosthodontics

Complete, partial, implant-assisted, and implant-supported removable prosthodontics

Maxillofacial prosthodontics

Dental surgery (pre-prosthetic surgery, extractions, hard and soft tissue augmentation, freehand and statically-guided implant surgery)

Digital dentistry

Dental photography

Residents will be treating our veteran population and gain insight into providing care for medically-complex patients in a hospital setting.

The SFVAHCS Dental Service is unique in that it houses numerous dental specialties (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontics, Endodontics, Oral Pathology, and--limited--Orthodontics). Prosthodontics residents therefore have the advantage of engaging in interdisciplinary treatment planning and collaboration to provide the best care possible for their patients.

Each resident is allotted their own laboratory bench and operatory with a dedicated dental assistant.

Contemporary technologies that residents can utilize include:

3Shape Trios 3 and Trios 5 intraoral scanners

3Shape F8 laboratory scanner

Formlabs Form 3B 3D printers

3Shape digital denture design module for Ivotion dentures

Exocad and exoplan softwares

Didactic course topics include, but are not limited to:

Prosthodontic treatment planning

Interdisciplinary treatment planning

Advanced fixed and removable prosthodontics

Implant surgery and prosthodontics

Maxillofacial prosthodontics

Dental biomaterials

Fixed and removable prosthodontics literature review

Implant dentistry literature review

Digital dentistry

Occlusion and management of TMD

Much of the didactic curriculum is provided through our educational partners at the UCSF Postgraduate Prosthodontics Program. The VA residents often travel to and from UCSF for these courses, which happen during the day and after clinic hours.

Patient care takes place at the VA on Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to Noon and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoons are dedicated for meetings, lectures, and interdisciplinary seminars at the VA. Didactic seminars take place in-person at UCSF on Fridays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Supplemental didactic seminars, hands-on workshops, literature reviews, and treatment planning sessions take place on-site at the VA during the day and after clinic hours.

The program is intended to be a minimal of an 8-hour day with additional studying and lab work beyond these times.

Mock written and oral board examinations are administered annually in conjunction with UCSF to prepare residents for board certification. All residents are strongly encouraged to challenge the American Board of Prosthodontics.

Participation in outside professional activities, including continuing education programs and dental society conferences (i.e. Pacific Coast Society for Prosthodontics (PCSP), American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), American Academy of Prosthetic Dentistry (AAPD), etc.) is encouraged and allowed at the discretion of the Program Director and Dental Service Chief.

Check out our residents’ work | See our residents in action | Take a virtual tour of our dental clinic