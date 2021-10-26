San Francisco VA Health Care System General Practice Residency (GPR) Program
GPR How to Apply
The application deadline is November 15th.
After applications are received and reviewed, you will be contacted only if you are selected for an interview.
1. PASS/MATCH materials should be submitted.
The program is a participant in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS) of the American Dental Education Service. This program is designed to simplify the application process.
On-line PASS applications are available at www.adea.org. The VA San Francisco Medical Center a non-discrimination policy is adhered to in the selection process to the General Practice Residency in the Department of Dentistry.
2. Supporting Documentation:
- 2x2 Photo Headshot
Click the link Below to Submit the supporting documentation (2):
DentalGPRProsthSubmissions
Prosth1, use the same link to submit your supporting documents
* If the link above does not work, please send an email to:
with the subject:
GPR PROSTH Documents: New Submission
DO NOT SEND THESE Docs TO SFVA:
- (3) letters of recommendation
- Personal statement
- Official documents from dental school
- College transcripts
Submit all these documents to ADEA PASS
3. Application materials will not be returned to the applicant.
Enrollment Requirements
A. Graduation from a United States dental school, which has been approved by the American Dental Association Council on Dental Education
B. Completion in Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS)
C. Participation in Postdoctoral Dental Matching Program (MATCH)
D. Personal interview upon invitation
E. United States citizenship is required
F. The program complies with the Equal Employment Opportunity policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs which provides equal opportunity to all regardless of race, color, creed, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, disability, religious or political affiliation, age or sexual orientation.
The successful GPR applicant will be in the top third or better of their dental school class, demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education, have excellent letters of recommendations, and be interested in concentrating on prosthodontic and surgery procedures in a hospital-based setting.