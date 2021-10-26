San Francisco VA Health Care System General Practice Residency (GPR) Program

The application deadline is November 15th.

After applications are received and reviewed, you will be contacted only if you are selected for an interview.

1. PASS/MATCH materials should be submitted.

The program is a participant in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS) of the American Dental Education Service. This program is designed to simplify the application process.

On-line PASS applications are available at www.adea.org. The VA San Francisco Medical Center a non-discrimination policy is adhered to in the selection process to the General Practice Residency in the Department of Dentistry.

2. Supporting Documentation: