Curriculum
Residents entering this program can expect to receive advanced training in:
- Oral Medicine
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery
- Restorative dentistry
- Implant dentistry
- Fixed and removable prosthodontics
- Endodontics
- Periodontics
General Practice Residents spend much of their time treating and managing patients in a general dentistry clinical setting. The remaining time is devoted to rotations through oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, anesthesia, emergency department and nursing home, and various non-clinical didactic experiences.