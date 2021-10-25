 Skip to Content

Curriculum

Residents entering this program can expect to receive advanced training in:

  • Oral Medicine
  • Oral and maxillofacial surgery
  • Restorative dentistry
  • Implant dentistry
  • Fixed and removable prosthodontics
  • Endodontics
  • Periodontics

General Practice Residents spend much of their time treating and managing patients in a general dentistry clinical setting. The remaining time is devoted to rotations through oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, anesthesia, emergency department and nursing home, and various non-clinical didactic experiences.

