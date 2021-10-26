Residency Program Description
Residency Program Description
The General Practice Residency is a one-year program designed to provide clinical and didactic training in general dentistry at the post-doctoral level. Four resident positions are available. The program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association. A certificate is awarded to the resident upon successful completion of the program.
This residency program will prepare the resident to deliver comprehensive oral health care by providing instruction and experience involving ambulatory and hospitalized patients with a wide spectrum of medical conditions. This hospital training program will enable the resident to develop a level of understanding of oral health as an integral and interactive part of total health. It will also offer the opportunity to work with other health care professionals in the hospital and broaden clinical exposure to conditions not commonly seen in the clinic of a dental school.
Goals and Objectives
- Enhance and advance knowledge and diagnostic and clinical skills in general dentistry.
- Provide advanced educational opportunities which enable the resident to apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care.
- Provide comprehensive oral health care management of medically compromised patients through a broad understanding of the interrelationship of dental and medical conditions and the physical, psychological, social, and emotional needs of the patient.
- Participate and function in interdisciplinary health care teams in a hospital setting.
- Expand knowledge of veterans' issues, medical conditions, and oral health needs.