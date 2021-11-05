Residency Program Details

B. Rotations

Residents have the opportunity to work with specialists in the fields of endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery. Residents have designated rotation in endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery and may also schedule their patients with specialists throughout the year:

1. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery:

Residents spend two full-time 6 ½ week rotations with the Oral Surgery Service (OMFS). Experience will include performing surgical procedures in the dental clinic, and in the operating room. Practical experience in major and minor oral surgery procedures, including exodontia, reduction of maxillary and mandibular fractures, placement of dental implants, major and minor bone grafting, management of temporomandibular joint disorders, and the treatment of pathology of the oral cavity will be provided. GPRs work alongside two UCSF senior oral surgery residents and the OMFS faculty and accompany them to the operating room twice per week. During this rotation, residents are also on call for OMFS and manage inpatients with the OMFS service.