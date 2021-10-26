Salary and Benefits

A. Stipend:

Approximately $77,000/year and it is adjusted annually

B. Vacation and Sick Leave

Residents are allotted ten days of vacation plus additional sick leave. In addition, residents receive ten federal holidays

C. Professional Liability Coverage

General Practice Residents receive professional liability coverage through the Department of Veterans Affairs for residency-related clinical activities for the duration of the program. Outside activities are not covered by this policy.

D. Due Process Policy

Residents have access to due process through the Equal Employment Opportunity Office in the medical center.

E. Outside Professional Activities

Limited outside professional activities, including continuing education programs, may be allowed at the discretion of the Program Director and Chief, Dental Service