Psychology Training Programs

Psychology Internship Training Program

The Psychology Internship Training Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation, learn more at the American Psychological Association. See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2029.

Application deadline: November 1, 2025



Interview notifications will be emailed by December 12, 2025. Virtual interviews will be offered on the following days in January of 2026:



Tuesday, January 6

Wednesday, January 7

Thursday, January 8

Tuesday, January 13

Wednesday, January 14

Thursday, January 15



View brochure for program details: