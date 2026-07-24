Psychology Training Programs
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers psychology practicum students (externs), interns, and postdoctoral residents (fellows) a wide range of psychology training across our complex health care system.
Am I Eligible?
Psychology Practicum (Externship) Training Program
Applications due: February 20, 2026
Program brochure available here.
Questions? Contact
Samuel Wan Ph.D.
Director of Training, Postdoctoral Residency
VA San Francisco health care
Email: samuel.wan@va.gov
Psychology Internship Training Program
The Psychology Internship Training Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation, learn more at the American Psychological Association. See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2029.
Application deadline: November 1, 2025
Interview notifications will be emailed by December 12, 2025. Virtual interviews will be offered on the following days in January of 2026:
Tuesday, January 6
Wednesday, January 7
Thursday, January 8
Tuesday, January 13
Wednesday, January 14
Thursday, January 15
View brochure for program details:
APPIC internship match numbers
General Track 115611
Neuropsychology 115612
Health Psychology 115614
Geropsychology 115615
Questions? Contact
Samuel Wan Ph.D.
Director of Training, Postdoctoral Residency
VA San Francisco health care
Email: samuel.wan@va.gov
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
The Clinical psychology postdoctoral residency program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation, learn more at the American Psychological Association until 2033.
Application Deadline: 11:59 p.m. Eastern (8:59 p.m. Pacific) on December 21, 2025 via APPA CAS
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
(9 positions in 8 focus areas):
- Clinical Geropsychology
- Dr. Stephen Rao Interprofessional LGBTQ+ Healthcare
- Health Psychology
- PTSD
- PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Treatment
- Substance Use, PTSD and Co-occurring Disorders Treatment
- Trauma-Focused, Community Mental Health (2 positions located at Santa Rosa VA Clinic)
- Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
*Previously offered positions suspended indefinitely
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy in General Mental Health, Women’s Mental Health and Primary Care
- Health Psychology subspecialties – HIV and Liver Care, Pain Management, Primary Care
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Specialty Palliative Care and Hospice
Questions? Contact
Samuel Wan Ph.D.
Director of Training, Postdoctoral Residency
VA San Francisco health care
Email: samuel.wan@va.gov
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
(2 Year specialty accredited program)
The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation, learn more at the American Psychological Association.*
Application Deadline: Application Deadline: 11:59 PM Eastern (8:59 PM Pacific) on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, via APPA-CAS.
Postdoctoral offers will be made on or after Thursday, January 14th, 2026.
Questions? Contact
Johannes Rothlind Ph.D.
Director of Training, Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
VA San Francisco health care
Email: johannes.rothlind@va.gov
Research Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship)
VISN 5 Sierra Pacific Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Centers (MIRECC)
These fellowships are affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco, and funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
- Geropsychology (Scott Mackin; Scott.Mackin@ucsf.edu)
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder/Trauma (Shira Maguen; shira.maguen@va.gov/Tom Neylan; Thomas.neylan@va.gov)
- Dementia (Kristine Yaffe; Kristine.yaffe@ucsf.edu)
- Schizophrenia (Judy Ford; Judith.ford@ucsf.edu/Dan Mathalon; Daniel.mathalon@ucsf.edu)
Women’s Health
Embedded within an innovative SFVAMC Advanced Interprofessional Fellowship in Women’s Health and is closely affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. (Sabra Inslicht; sabra.inslicht@ucsf.edu).
VA Quality Scholars (VAQS)
Our program site is known for training in study methodology, including very active and educational weekly Works-in-Progress session. Implementation science certificate program, affiliation with UCSF School of Medicine and UCSF School of Nursing, including affiliated hospitals and faculty. Cross disciplinary research collaboration, highly interprofessional fellowship (physician, nurse, psychologist, and pharmacist). Also opportunities to learn and teach QI methods with trainees along with opportunities for clinical program development and evaluation.
In addition to nurse and physician fellows/scholars, our site also includes fellows/scholars from Clinical psychology and Pharmacy.
Faculty at our VAQS site are sought after for mentorship, particularly for academic careers, geriatrics and palliative care research, research and innovative models of care for people with multimorbidity and quality improvement in mental health.
Fellows come to our VAQS site to gain an expertise in study design and research methodology, implementation science and clinical program evaluation.
Our alumni are healthcare leaders in a wide variety of settings. SF-VAQS alumni hold leadership positions at VAs (San Francisco VA, Puget Sound VA), numerous academic medical centers (UCSF, University of Calgary, Harvard-MGH), Public health systems (Denver Health, Los Angeles Care Health Plan), Schools of Nursing (UCSF, University of Virginia) as well as the non-profit organizations (American Association of Retired Persons).
Please send CV and Letter of Intent via email to Dr. Borsari at Brian.Borsari@va.gov. Three letters of recommendation will be requested upon scheduling of interviews.
https://www.vaqs.org/sites/san-francisco/
Application deadline: December 15 of each year; Postdoctoral offers will be made by the end of January.
*Applications are now being accepted. Application review will start immediately and continue until positions are filled. Please submit application on or before December 15th.
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:
*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://www.accreditation.apa.org/