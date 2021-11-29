Psychology Training Programs
The San Francisco VA Health Care System offers psychology practicum students (externs), interns, and postdoctoral residents (fellows) a wide range of psychology training across our complex health care system.
Am I Eligible?
Psychology Practicum (Externship) Training Program
Questions? Contact
Nicole Torrence Ph.D.
Director of Training, Practicum and Internship
VA San Francisco health care
Phone: 415-221-4810 x 23926
Email: Nicole.Torrence@va.gov
Jennifer Boyd Ph.D.
Acting Assistant Director of Training, Practicum and Internship
VA San Francisco health care
Email: jennifer.boyd@va.gov
Psychology Internship Training Program
The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2029.
Applications due: Monday, November 8, 2021
Interview notifications will be emailed by December 15, 2021. Virtual interviews will be offered in January.
View brochure for program details:
APPIC internship match numbers
General Track 115611
Neuropsychology 115612
Health Psychology 115613
PTSD Treatment 115614
Geropsychology 115615
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
The Clinical psychology postdoctoral residency program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned 2021 site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2022.
Application deadline: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.
View brochure for program details:
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
(10 focus areas):
- Community-Based, General Mental Health Residency (2 positions located at the Santa Rosa CBOC)
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy in General Mental Health, Women’s Mental Health and Primary Care
- Clinical Geropsychology (2 positions)
- Integrated Care Psychology (5 positions)
- Integrated Care Psychology in HIV and Liver Care
- Integrated Care Psychology in Pain Management
- Integrated Care Psychology in Behavioral Medicine
- Integrated Care Psychology in Primary Care
- Integrated Care Psychology in Evidence-Based Practice in Health Psychology
- Dr. Stephen Rao Interprofessional LGBTQ Healthcare
- PTSD
- PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Treatment
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Substance Use, PTSD and Co-occurring Disorders Treatment
- Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
(2 Year specialty accredited program)
The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.*
Application Deadline: Friday, December 14, 2021
Postdoctoral offers will be made on or after January 24, 2022
View brochures for program details:
Research Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship)
VISN 21 Sierra Pacific Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Centers (MIRECC)
These fellowships are affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco, and funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
- Geropsychology (Scott Mackin; Scott.Mackin@ucsf.edu)
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder/Trauma (Shira Maguen; shira.maguen@va.gov/Tom Neylan; Thomas.neylan@va.gov)
- Dementia (Kristina Yaffe; Kristina.yaffe@ucsf.edu)
- Schizophrenia (Judy Ford; Judith.ford@ucsf.edu/Dan Mathalon; Daniel.mathalon@ucsf.edu)
- Addiction Research (Brian Borsari)
Polytrauma and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Rehabilitation Research
This fellowship is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Department of Veterans Affairs, and is affiliated with the University of California San Francisco. (Tatjana Novakovic-Agopian; Tatjana.Novakovic-Agopian@va.gov)
Women’s Health
Embedded within an innovative SFVAMC Advanced Interprofessional Fellowship in Women’s Health and is closely affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. (Sabra Inslicht; sabra.inslicht@ucsf.edu).
VA Quality Scholars (VAQS)
Has an emphasis on Interprofessional Primary Care. This fellowship is affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. (Jessica Eng; Jessica.Eng@va.gov; Sei Lee; Sei.Lee@va.gov; Brittany Linton; Brittany.Linton@va.gov)
Application deadline: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Postdoctoral offers will be made on or after January 24, 2022
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:
*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/