Psychology Training Programs

The San Francisco VA Health Care System offers psychology practicum students (externs), interns, and postdoctoral residents (fellows) a wide range of psychology training across our complex health care system.

Psychology Practicum (Externship) Training Program

Questions? Contact
Dr. Nicole Torrence

Nicole Torrence Ph.D.

Director of Training, Practicum and Internship

VA San Francisco health care

Phone: 415-221-4810 x 23926

Email: Nicole.Torrence@va.gov

Dr. Jennifer Boyd

Jennifer Boyd Ph.D.

Acting Assistant Director of Training, Practicum and Internship

VA San Francisco health care

Email: jennifer.boyd@va.gov

Psychology Internship Training Program

The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2029.

Applications due: Monday, November 8, 2021

Interview notifications will be emailed by December 15, 2021. Virtual interviews will be offered in January.

View brochure for program details:

Clinical Psychology Internship Program Brochure for the 2022-2023 training year (PDF)
APPIC internship match numbers

General Track 115611

Neuropsychology 115612

Health Psychology 115613

PTSD Treatment 115614

Geropsychology 115615

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program

The Clinical psychology postdoctoral residency program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned 2021 site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2022.

Application deadline: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.

View brochure for program details:

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Brochure (PDF)
2022-2023 Program Admissions, Support, Initial Placement Data (PDF)

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program
(10 focus areas):

  • Community-Based, General Mental Health Residency (2 positions located at the Santa Rosa CBOC)
  • Evidence-Based Psychotherapy in General Mental Health, Women’s Mental Health and Primary Care
  • Clinical Geropsychology (2 positions)
  • Integrated Care Psychology (5 positions)
    • Integrated Care Psychology in HIV and Liver Care
    • Integrated Care Psychology in Pain Management
    • Integrated Care Psychology in Behavioral Medicine
    • Integrated Care Psychology in Primary Care
    • Integrated Care Psychology in Evidence-Based Practice in Health Psychology
  • Dr. Stephen Rao Interprofessional LGBTQ Healthcare
  • PTSD
  • PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Treatment
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation
  • Substance Use, PTSD and Co-occurring Disorders Treatment
  • Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
Questions? Contact
Dr. Sam Wan

Samuel Wan Ph.D.

Director of Training, Postdoctoral Residency

VA San Francisco health care

Email: samuel.wan@va.gov

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program

(2 Year specialty accredited program)

The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* 

Application Deadline: Friday, December 14, 2021

Postdoctoral offers will be made on or after January 24, 2022

View brochures for program details:

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program Brochure (PDF)
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship) Program - Admissions, Support, Initial Placement Data (PDF)
Questions? Contact
Dr. Rothlind

Johannes Rothlind Ph.D.

Director of Training, Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency

VA San Francisco health care

Email: johannes.rothlind@va.gov

Research Psychology Postdoctoral Residency (Fellowship)

VISN 21 Sierra Pacific Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Centers (MIRECC)

These fellowships are affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco, and funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).    

More Information on Postdoctoral Fellowship on PTSD/Trauma (PDF)
More Information on Research Fellowship in Addiction Research (PDF)

Polytrauma and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Rehabilitation Research

This fellowship is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Department of Veterans Affairs, and is affiliated with the University of California San Francisco. (Tatjana Novakovic-Agopian; Tatjana.Novakovic-Agopian@va.gov)

Women’s Health

Embedded within an innovative SFVAMC Advanced Interprofessional Fellowship in Women’s Health and is closely affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. (Sabra Inslicht; sabra.inslicht@ucsf.edu).

More Information on Women’s Health Advanced Research Fellowship (PDF)

VA Quality Scholars (VAQS)

Has an emphasis on Interprofessional Primary Care.  This fellowship is affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco. (Jessica Eng; Jessica.Eng@va.gov; Sei Lee; Sei.Lee@va.gov; Brittany Linton; Brittany.Linton@va.gov)

Application deadline: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Postdoctoral offers will be made on or after January 24, 2022

Questions? Contact
Dr. Brian Borsari

Brian Borsari Ph.D.

Director of Training, Research Residency

VA San Francisco health care

Email: brian.borsari@va.gov

Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:

*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/

