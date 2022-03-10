Salary and Benefits
A. Stipend:
Approximately $77,000/year and it is adjusted annually
B. Sick Leave
Residents are allotted ten days of sick leave. In addition, residents receive eleven federal holidays
C. Professional Liability Coverage
General Practice Residents receive professional liability coverage through the Department of Veterans Affairs for residency-related clinical activities for the duration of the program. Outside activities are not covered by this policy.
D. Due Process Policy
Residents have access to due process through the Equal Employment Opportunity Office in the medical center.
E. Outside Professional Activities
Limited outside professional activities, including continuing education programs, may be allowed at the discretion of the Program Director and Chief, Dental Service