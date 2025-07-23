Seattle VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The Jackson Federal Building has no public parking available. There is paid parking across the street beneath the Docusign Building at 999 Madison. We are unable to validate any parking in the area.
On I-5 from the south: Take exit on the right for Dearborn/James and Madison Street, keeping straight toward Madison Street. Keep Left, turning onto Madison Street. Jackson Federal Building is on 2nd Avenue between Madison and Marion streets.
On I-5 from the North: Take exit 165A, head right on the ramp for 6th Avenue toward James Street. Turn right onto Columbia Street. Turn right on 4th Avenue. Turn left onto Madison Street. Jackson Federal Building is on 2nd Avenue between Madison and Marion streets.
Our Public Contact Team is open from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. We accept walk-in appointments during those times.
You can make an appointment through VERA for all appointment types - in-person, virtual and via telephone.
For transit availability, please see Sound Transit. There are bus options, link light rail and commuter rail on the Sounder. The Sounder lets off at King Street Station, a half mile from Jackson Federal Building directly down second avenue. The link light rail Lynwood - Angle lake line lets off at either the Pioneer Square or Symphony stops which each have about a 5 minute walk to Jackson Federal Building.
There is a bus stop directly in front of the Jackson Federal Building which serves bus numbers: 101,102, 113, 150, 162, 177, 577, 578.
There is also a bus stop at 3rd and Madison which serves: H line, 5, 17, 21, 24, 27, 28, 33, 40, 56, 57, 62, 113, 124, 131, 132
Ferries arrive a short walk from Jackson Federal Building at Pier 50: The Bainbridge Island - Seattle Ferry, and the Bremerton - Seattle Ferry.
Water taxis travel between Vashon Island and West Seattle to Pier 50, which is a short walk to our 1st avenue entrance and the public contact center.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Silverdale CBOC Claims Assistance
On the last Monday of each month, Silverdale CBOC hosts a claims event where VBA personnel are available to assist in filing your benefits claim and advise on needed documents.
Check with Silverdale CBOC for additional information.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Get a copy of a VA letter
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
