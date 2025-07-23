Seattle VA Regional Benefit Office

The Jackson Federal Building has no public parking available. There is paid parking across the street beneath the Docusign Building at 999 Madison. We are unable to validate any parking in the area. On I-5 from the south: Take exit on the right for Dearborn/James and Madison Street, keeping straight toward Madison Street. Keep Left, turning onto Madison Street. Jackson Federal Building is on 2nd Avenue between Madison and Marion streets. On I-5 from the North: Take exit 165A, head right on the ramp for 6th Avenue toward James Street. Turn right onto Columbia Street. Turn right on 4th Avenue. Turn left onto Madison Street. Jackson Federal Building is on 2nd Avenue between Madison and Marion streets.

Our Public Contact Team is open from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. We accept walk-in appointments during those times. You can make an appointment through VERA for all appointment types - in-person, virtual and via telephone.

For transit availability, please see Sound Transit. There are bus options, link light rail and commuter rail on the Sounder. The Sounder lets off at King Street Station, a half mile from Jackson Federal Building directly down second avenue. The link light rail Lynwood - Angle lake line lets off at either the Pioneer Square or Symphony stops which each have about a 5 minute walk to Jackson Federal Building. There is a bus stop directly in front of the Jackson Federal Building which serves bus numbers: 101,102, 113, 150, 162, 177, 577, 578. There is also a bus stop at 3rd and Madison which serves: H line, 5, 17, 21, 24, 27, 28, 33, 40, 56, 57, 62, 113, 124, 131, 132

Ferries arrive a short walk from Jackson Federal Building at Pier 50: The Bainbridge Island - Seattle Ferry, and the Bremerton - Seattle Ferry. Water taxis travel between Vashon Island and West Seattle to Pier 50, which is a short walk to our 1st avenue entrance and the public contact center.