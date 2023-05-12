Innovations Demo Day

On Wednesday June 21, from 10:00 a.m. –2:00 p.m., guided by VA staff, leaders in XR and immersive technology, Veterans from across Wyoming are invited to use virtual reality (VR) headsets to test a wide variety of immersive experiences. Are you sitting on a beach beside turquoise blue waters or here in the middle of Wyoming. Imagine looking into the eye of a wild animal up close in their habitat from the safety of your chair. Experience the rare Northern Lights of Alaska as if you were there, but anytime such as on a warm summer afternoon.

Veterans and Community members come and check out the ways VA is transforming health care at the VA through virtual and augmented reality – collectively called extended reality, or XR.

The Sheridan VA Health Care System and Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL) are hosting a Demo Day to share these new technologies throughout the day, so Veterans and the community can experience these immersive technologies. This is not about gaming but experiencing XR in healthcare to transform the way Veterans receive and experience care.

There is no registration required for this event. Attendees may arrive at any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and follow the signs directing guests to park in any available parking area.

We look Forward to seeing you!