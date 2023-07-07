FREE Casper Spuds Baseball Night for Veterans

The Casper VA Clinic team invite ALL area Veterans to a free Casper Spuds baseball game at Mike Lansing Field Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be against the Oahe Zap.

This free event is a “Welcome Home” celebration, which focuses on honoring area Veterans and their families, while paying tribute to their service. Many of the Veterans the VA serves today did not receive the "welcome home" they deserved, so holding this event is an opportunity for Americans to welcome home ALL Veterans, regardless of the era they served in, and thank them for their service.

Information and resources will be available before the game, including information on toxic exposure benefits many Veterans of multiple eras are eligible for, due to the new PACT Act. If you've not heard about this major legislation, consider watching this 13-minute video from a recorded town hall with subject matter experts: https://youtu.be/F3o0QKwd4yI. You may also check out information at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

Veterans, regardless of VA enrollment, can take part in this event by emailing Nicole for ticket information at Nicole.Pulver-Rodriguez1@va.gov. Please include your name, phone number and the best way to reach you. Tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.