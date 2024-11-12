Healthy Holiday Cooking Series: Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
During the holidays, many of us feel additional stress associated with extra commitments. Good nutrition can help us manage the impact of that stress, but that's often when our eating habits suffer. Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT
Where:
Building 86, 3rd Floor
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!
In this healthy holiday cooking class, we'll be making:
Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Sweet Vanilla Acorn Squash
No-Bake Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Enrolled Veterans are invited to join us*
Thursday, Nov. 21
11am-12:30pm
Sheridan VA Campus
Bldg. 86, 3rd Floor
*Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to the cooking class. To reserve your spot, please call (307) 675-3663