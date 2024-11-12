Healthy Holiday Cooking Series: Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes
Eating healthy during the holidays can be tough, but we need good nutrition to help us when times are stressful. Join us for this new Healthy Holiday Cooking Series!
When:
Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT
Where:
Building 86, 3rd Floor
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!
In this healthy holiday cooking class, we'll be making:
Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes
Maple Pecan Granola
Cranberry-Orange Smoothie
Enrolled Veterans are invited to join us*
Thursday, Dec. 5
11am-12:30pm
Sheridan VA Campus
Bldg. 86, 3rd Floor
*Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to the cooking class. To reserve your spot, please call (307) 675-3663