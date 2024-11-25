Wyoming Veterans Virtual Town Hall--Dec. 12, 2024

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and other Veteran advocates are invited to join this live, virtual town hall via phone, Facebook or on the web Thursday, Dec. 12

When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





How does VA community care work?

This is one of the most common questions we get and we know it can seem complicated. That's why "Community Care" is the topic of our next quarterly Virtual Veteran Town Hall.

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and other Veteran advocates are invited to join this live, virtual town hall via phone, Facebook or on the web Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Joining this VA virtual town hall event is easy

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the Dec. 12 call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.

1 -- Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC.

2 -- Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at https://access.live/SheridanVA

3 -- The third option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

