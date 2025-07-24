Promoting Our Women Warriors 2025

All Women Veterans are invited to POWW--our annual event filled with connection, camaraderie and community.

If you are unable to download the form, please email POWW@va.gov and we can email one to you. You can also pick a hardcopy up from the medical center (Bldg. 71 check-in) or any of our eight outpatient clinics around the state. Just fill it in and give it to our staff to send to the Women Veterans Program team.

DEADLINE EXTENDED--July 25

We've extended the deadline to sign up due to delays in some of the materials we've sent out recently. Please register by Friday, July 25, so we can order the appropriate amount of food.

You are cordially invited...

Your Cheyenne and Sheridan VA Health Care System teams, are hosting a face-to-face event for women Veterans.

Did you just pause because large gatherings are intimidating? Our teammate, Kristina, shares her perspective on the event from an introvert's perspective here: https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/stories/an-introverts-invitation-for-women-to-connect-at-poww/

If you're ready to continue learning more about POWW...

Join your Sisters in Service for a free, full day of experiential learning in a variety of fields. Breakfast & lunch included.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2, 2025*

RAMKOTA HOTEL, CASPER, WY

BREAKFAST AT 7:30 A.M. & PROGRAM BEGINS AT 8:30 A.M.

Join us for connection and fun! At POWW there is something for everyone! POWW 2025 offers multiple breakouts so that you can pick your own journey as you choose between connection, camaraderie and community tracks throughout the day. The day will start with a large group activity, “Serendipity,” a fun and interactive team experience where you will connect with your fellow sisters in arms.

In addition to making new friends and reconnecting with old ones, having great food, and door prizes, are you wondering what else to look forward to? Here are the breakouts we have that you can chose from:

Broken in the Stronger Places with author Elizabeth Estabrooks

with author Elizabeth Estabrooks DIY Mini Indoor Herb Garden with Olivia Feaster

with Olivia Feaster Gentle Yoga and Mindful Breathwork with Kim Nimmo

with Kim Nimmo Redefining Resilience: Moving Beyond ‘Just Push Through’ with Stephanie Gattas of The Pink Berets

with Stephanie Gattas of The Pink Berets Vibrational sound healing for stress management with Candace Machado Feel free to bring a favorite small blanket, though some will be available.

with Candace Machado Healing through Craft: Beaded Earring-Making with Lindsey Cruse

with Lindsey Cruse Mind-Body Workshop with Linda Burdick and Sue Edwards from the American Red Cross

with Linda Burdick and Sue Edwards from the American Red Cross Drumming Circle with Dave Allhusen

with Dave Allhusen Spirituality and Moral Injury with Chaplain Sara and Barb Archambeau

with Chaplain Sara and Barb Archambeau Sisterhood and Sprinkles: Basic Cupcake Decorating with Geo Gillett

with Geo Gillett Stillness and Strength: Self- Care with Misti Bybee and Barbara Archambeau

with Misti Bybee and Barbara Archambeau Six Pillars of Brain Health with Jenn Baier from AARP

*BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE! Join us Friday for more camaraderie.

The last three years we've had a meet-n-greet the night before and ladies have really enjoyed the casual opportunity to chat with their sisters from around the region. This year, we not only have a "night before" gathering but our Wyoming Veterans Commission partners are hosting several activity options.

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum tour

Meet at the Ramkota Hotel at 1 p.m, return by 4 p.m.

The Patton Veteran Project provides an opportunity for Veterans to create short films that express themes and experiences relevant to their service. Veterans who want to take part will watch a couple examples of other films made, then be broken into small groups to create a project which will be shown to the large group at the end.

Meet in front of the hotel at 1:00 p.m., finish by 4 p.m.

Pink Berets hosting evening get-together

The Pink Berets are a nationally recognized organization for women military members and Veterans. They will be hosting this year's Friday evening get-together at the Casper Vet Center, located at 1030 N Poplar St Suite B (walking distance from the hotel.) This casual gathering starts at 6 p.m. and will include light snacks and drinks.

Need help getting to the POWW this year?

We have a few of options for those who need assistance.

Transportation from Sheridan. Last year we were able to transport a small group of women from Sheridan to Casper for the event. If you are interested in signing up for this, please email POWW@va.gov with the subject line "POWW transportation."

Fuel assistance. Please contact Sandy McFarland with the Wyoming Veterans Commission at sandy.mcfarland@wyo.gov.

Hotel vouchers. We do have a limited supply--please email POWW@va.gov if interested.