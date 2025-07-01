34th Annual KARZ Club Car Show & Veteran Resource Fair

The Sheridan VA Health Care System team is proud to host the 34th Annual KARZ Club Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair on the medical center campus July 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the third year that our medical center has hosted the annual event, and we can't wait to see all of you again! Last year thousands flocked to this ever-growing event so we continue to expand

Not just a "car" show--what to expect

Of course we LOVE seeing the massive spectrum of cars, from classic to hot rod, but that's not where the vehicle displays end. The KARZ Club team welcomes trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles, making it perfect for a wide variety of attendee interests.

JUST FOR VETERANS--FREE GIVEAWAYS

All Veterans are invited to stop by our information booth when you arrive, where you can pick up a free ticket to be entered for one of several giveaways.

Here are the companies who donated for these great packages: Harley Davidson of Gillette, Beartooth Harley Davidson, O'Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Sheridan Motors, Midas Muffler, Napa Auto Parts, Weatherby and more.

What if I don't like vehicles? Not a problem.

Besides a massive display of vehicles, we're also really excited to have family-friendly activities, including an alpaca petting area, horse and carriage rides, bounce house, community organization booths, and even more food trucks than last year.

Additionally, we invite all Veterans and their families to check out our Veteran resource fair, which will include Casper's Mobile Vet Center, plus staff from our caregiver support program, community care office and other programs. We'll also have Veteran benefits staff for claims questions and assistance.

Food trucks? I LOVE food trucks!!

Here's who we have locked in: