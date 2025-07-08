Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Women Veterans Aug. 28

This cook-a-long Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Women Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally-processed foods.

Join other women to cook a tasty and healthy meal (from the comfort of home) with dietitian Olivia Feaster!

This is a series exclusively for our women Veterans, so help us spread the word about this virtual gathering with your sisters in service.

Learn to bring tasty flavors to recipes while keeping dishes healthy.

Making healthy choices about what you eat and drink is a powerful way to care for yourself. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. For this class, we will be making Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos, Quick Pickled Onions, and Zucchini bread muffins.

The class will be offered virtually through VA Video Connect, the secure portal we use for appointments as well.

Please call 307-675-3663 to get the link, recipes and to reserve your spot.

If you have any questions or want more information about the class, call Olivia Feaster, Registered Dietitian and class instructor at 307-675-3927.