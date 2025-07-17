VA Health & Claims Clinic in Rock Springs

Are you a Veteran seeking assistance with your benefit claim(s) or curious about VA health care?

All Veterans, spouses and dependents, are invited to take part in this event, hosted by the VA and the Sweetwater County Veteran service office.

LOCATION:

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Justice Center/Training Room

50140B US Highway 191 South

Rock Springs WY 82901

This clinic will have dedicated staff from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the County Veteran Service Office to help you. These experts will help you start the benefit claims process and/or address any questions you may have regarding VA compensation and pension benefits. We'll also have staff available to assist you with VA health care enrollment and answer questions about health care services.

Make plans to stop out and you can get 1-on-1 assistance with:

Submitting a VA disability claim

Benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors

Checking the status of your disability claim or appeal

Enrolling in VA health care

Transitioning from military service

Appointments available for claims assistance

We want to make this opportunity as easy as possible, so have set up this link to request an appointment: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/flow/VERA_Start?office=Rock_Springs_VA_Health_and_Claims_Clinic. Veterans interested in attending for claims assistance can register for an appointment by clicking on the "Register" link next to the green circle above. However, even if appointments are full, please consider still stopping by for the event.

What to bring to this Veteran health and claims event

Attendees should bring their DD214 and ID with them.

Questions about VA claims?

Call your local county Veteran service officer for assistance:

Mi Hye (pronounced "ME-hay") Robinson-Kim

Sweetwater County Veteran Service Officer

(307) 922-5442