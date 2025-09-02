Virtual Healthy Cooking Class For Women Veterans Sept. 25

Cook tasty, healthy recipes with live instruction! Women Veterans are cordially invited to a cook-a-long online class with their fellow sisters in service.

Pick up a new recipe in this live class*

Join other women to cook a tasty and healthy meal (from the comfort of home) with dietitian Olivia Feaster! This is a Healthy Teaching Kitchen series exclusively for our women Veterans, so please help us spread the word about this virtual gathering with your sisters in service.

Learn to bring tasty flavors to recipes while keeping dishes healthy.

Making healthy choices about what you eat and drink is a powerful way to care for yourself and one way to do that is learning how to get healthier foods on your plate. For this class, we will be making Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower Soup and Fruit and Nut Butter Energy Bites.

Sign up now for this fun, healthy class

Please call 307-675-3663 to reserve your spot today--we're looking forward to seeing you!

* Cooking Kits with some foundational kitchen/pantry supplies will also be available for Women Veterans in need. Please call Olivia at 307-675-3927 for more information.