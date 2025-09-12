Veteran Virtual Town Hall with Wyoming Veterans Commission

We are so excited to have our state partner--the Wyoming Veterans Commission--join us for this Veteran Virtual Town Hall! Director Tim Sheppard and Deputy Director Sandy McFarland will be sharing information about the Commission and answering your questions along with our leadership team, including our interim Director Duane Gill.

Please help us share this great opportunity to get updates from both of us.

How to join this Veteran town hall

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.