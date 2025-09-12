Veteran Virtual Town Hall with Wyoming Veterans Commission
The Wyoming Veterans Commission and Sheridan VA leadership invite Veterans, family and the community to a joint Veterans Virtual Town Hall Wednesday, Sept. 17.
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
We are so excited to have our state partner--the Wyoming Veterans Commission--join us for this Veteran Virtual Town Hall! Director Tim Sheppard and Deputy Director Sandy McFarland will be sharing information about the Commission and answering your questions along with our leadership team, including our interim Director Duane Gill.
Please help us share this great opportunity to get updates from both of us.
How to join this Veteran town hall
Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the call and they will be connected to the town hall.
For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.
- Those who use Facebook will be able to access slides for the event on the Sheridan VA's page at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC
- The event and slides will also be streamed online at https://access.live/SheridanVA
- The third option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5 p.m. on Sep. 17. We encourage Veterans to use one of the other options, so they can see the slides being presented, but welcome those who prefer to join by phone.