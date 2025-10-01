Flu Shot Saturdays for Sheridan-area Veterans

The Sheridan VA Medical Center is hosting multiple opportunities for Veterans to get their annual flu shots, including Saturday dates in October and November.

Our medical center will be hosting flu shot clinics on dedicated Saturdays in October and November. Stop in at Building 71 for one of them OR any Thursday afternoon through December from 1--3:30 p.m.

Saturday Flu Shot schedule

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 8 am to 1 pm

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 8 am to 1 pm

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 8 am to 1 pm

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 8 am to 1 pm

Can't make it to one of the flu clinics?

Flu shots are available during appointments as well. Enrolled Veterans may also get no-cost flu vaccines at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Wyoming. To find a close-to-home, in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator (https://www.va.gov/find-locations). Veterans who choose this option are asked to share the date and details with their VA team afterward for medical record documentation.