Women Veterans Town Hall

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women Veterans to bring their questions from across Wyoming, to a live virtual town hall, Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 5:00 p.m. There will be an opportunity to meet the new acting women Veterans program manager, as well as to hear information regarding services specific to women Veterans. The virtual town hall will take place online, over the phone and on Facebook.

How to take part

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again when it is about to start. On Wednesday Oct. 22, individuals simply need to stay on the line when they receive the call just before 5pm, and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, or for anyone else interested in taking part, there are three options for joining and asking questions.

Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/ . Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at https://access.live/SheridanVA The third option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 22

More information about the VA's Women Veterans Program is available at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/