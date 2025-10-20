Drive Thru Flu Clinic at the VA Medical Center

Parking Lot 6 (First one you come to on the left)

Veterans invited to stop by our drive thru flu clinic Nov. 8 from 9 am to noon.

The Sheridan VA Medical Center is bringing back our drive thru flu clinic to make it even easier for Veterans to get protected for this year's influenza.

When coming to this flu shot clinic, enrolled Veterans can expedite the process by showing their VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.

Unable to make it to this drive thru flu clinic?

Veterans unable to attend any of the VA drive through or walk in clinics can receive a flu vaccine from their PACT team provider at a regularly scheduled appointment or they can go to a community provider. Visit www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your zip code, then click on community pharmacies to display options. Veterans should call ahead and confirm the community location offers no-cost flu shots to Veterans through this VA benefit and make sure to follow through with all documentation requirements.

To be eligible for a flu shot from a community provider, Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from either a VA provider or a member of VA’s Community Care Network (CCN) within the past 24 months. To check eligibility, Veterans can call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411).



