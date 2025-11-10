Skip to Content

Virtual nutrition series for women Veterans

photos of a variety of women

What is healthy eating and is it different for women? Join us for a nutrition series in January, specifically for women Veterans.

Healthy eating and women

The food and drink choices you make every day affect your health now and later in life. Choosing healthy foods and drinks more often can help prevent or manage many health problems that affect women. 

That's why we're excited to offer a new 4-part nutrition series, specifically focused on women's health. Join our expert, Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster, as she shares important tips in easily digestible 30-minute bites.

This class is virtual, so join us from the comfort of your home. Registration is required for the link.

Nutrition topics for each class

  • Class 1: Jan. 8--Heart Health 101: Understand how our food choices can impact our heart health

  • Class 2: Jan. 15--Beyond Menopause: Changing nutrient needs throughout the lifecycle & Bone Health

  • Class 3: Jan. 22--Get Moving with Fiber: Adding Color to our Plates

  • Class 4: Jan. 29--Lifestyle Factors: Nutrition, Sleep & Physical Activity

Register now for this virtual nutrition series

Registration is easy. Simply call our nutrition team at 307-675-3663.

Thu. Jan 8, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. MT

Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. MT

Thu. Jan 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. MT

Thu. Jan 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. MT

