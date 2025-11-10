Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Veterans

Got 30 minutes to learn how you can eat healthier? Join us for a virtual nutrition class.

Do you find eating healthy too hard or time-consuming?

We've all been there. No matter where you're at in life, sometimes the idea of making food that is good for you all the time can seem like an impossible dream. However, we all need to give ourselves grace when it comes to juggling "all the things" in our busy schedules.

That's why we decided to start a series of short, digestible classes to give you tips to nudge your nutrition the right direction for the benefit of your whole health.

Join Olivia for 30-minute classes on practical & nutritious cooking

Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster is kicking off 2026 with a series of 30-minute food demos on VA Video Connect (VVC). During each session, she will provide practical cooking tips and nutritional education to support healthier eating habits at home.

Jan. 15: Warm up with a hearty soup

Feb. 5: Anti-inflammatory eating

March 5: Quick and simple breakfast ideas

April 9: Make-ahead healthy snacks

Register now to kick off 2026 with new nutrition tools

Signing up is easy. Simply call our nutrition team at 307-675-3663 to sign up and get the link to the class.