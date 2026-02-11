You’re Invited! Veterans Virtual Town Hall: Your Health, Your Resources

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and other Veteran advocates are invited to join this live, virtual town hall via phone, Facebook or on the web Tuesday, March 3.

The VA Pharmacy is more than a place to pick up medications—it’s a team committed to being your partner in health. Likewise, our dietitians don’t just teach weight loss—they help prevent and manage chronic diseases through smart nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Join Sheridan VA’s leadership team to learn about the wide range of services available for Veterans, and how our pharmacy team and dietitians work together to help you build healthy habits that work together to promote wellness and reduce chronic disease risk.

Joining this VA virtual town hall with your questions is easy

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the March 3 call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.

1 -- Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at .

2 -- Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at

3 -- The third option to participate is by calling at 5 p.m. on March 3.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, share, and engage!

Please spread the word to Veterans and their families.