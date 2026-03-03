2026 Karz Club Car Show & Veteran Resource Fair

Join us for the 35th annual Karz Club Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair June 27 at the Sheridan VA Medical Center!

Saturday, June 27, is the annual Sheridan KARZ Club Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair at the Sheridan VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Why come to the car show? Something for everyone

This is the 35th annual Karz Club Car Show show, and the fourth year we've been honored to host it on our campus.

What's that mean for you? Attendees will enjoy checking out phenomenal cars, motorcycles, and trucks, on our campus lawn, while enjoying food trucks, family-friendly activities and community organization booths.

We'll also have new activities for kids... including ones with trophies!! (Details coming soon.)

Are you a Veteran? Get information and prizes at the car show

Come meet with VA and community Veteran organizations who will have resources and information for you. This will include assistance enrolling in VA health care and answers to your questions.

Also, Veteran attendees will have a chance to win one of several door prizes, by picking up a free ticket at the information booth. These prize packages will include donations from many local organizations.

Own the coolest car, truck, motorcycle? Enter the show!

The KARZ Club has put together several prize packages, along with large custom trophies for award categories. Anyone who has not registered a vehicle is encouraged to contact the Karz Club at https://www.sheridankarzclub.com/contact-2