Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans, friends and family are cordially invited to our biannual virtual town hall on April 22 at 5 p.m.

We serve women Veterans at every stage of their life.

Join us for our Women Veterans Town Hall

Find out about the services and resources available to you from reproductive age through the golden years at our VA during this convenient virtual town hall. We serve women Veterans at every stage of their life and some of the services and benefits available to you may surprise you. You can join on the phone only, or watch the accompanying presentation via Facebook or on the web.

How to join this town hall for women Veterans

Many women Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.

1. Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at .

2. Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at

3. The third option to participate is by calling at 5 p.m. on April 22.